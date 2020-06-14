Pick up one of these memoirs for your summer reading list
Pick up one of these memoirs for your summer reading list

In support of #ThisIsTucson’s Summer Reading Challenge for Grown-Ups, the Pima County Public Library has put together some supplemental lists for readers who want more.

The #ThisIsTucson reading challenge features 18 books with an Arizona connection, whether it be a local author, a setting in Tucson or Arizona, or a topic relevant to the region.

These four memoir recommendations are brought to you be your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Blonde Indian” by Ernestine Hayes

Men We Reaped” by Jesmyn Ward

You Can’t Touch My Hair and Other Things I Still Have to Explain” by Phoebe Robinson

Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1f93

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the E-Library.

