Pick up one of these mystery, true crime novels for the Read Native challenge
The American Indian Library Association invites you to read Indigenous authors for their “Read Native 2021” challenge.

Here are some books in Pima County Public Library’s catalog that showcase mystery novels and true crime:

“Murder on The Red River” by Marcie R. Rendon

“Nightland” by Louis Owens

“Every Last Secret” by Linda Rodriguez

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ije.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

