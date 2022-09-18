 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pick up one of these wedding thrillers at the Pima County Library

With these thrillers set at weddings, you’ll wish you never RSVP’d in the first place. Wedding vows, after all, do say, “‘till death do us part.”

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Dial A for Aunties” by Jesse Q. Sutanto

“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley

“Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson

“You’re Invited” by Amanda Jayatissa

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1lcc.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

