Pick up these reads about athletes that go beyond sports

For years, many Black people — men especially — were told the only way they could be “successful” is if they became an athlete. While there is a kernel of truth in the concept that the biggest route for fame and financial comfort is through athletics in the U.S. and the world, every man in these books has a broader story to tell than that of wins, statistics and contracts.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Olympic Pride, American Prejudice” by Deborah Riley Draper

“I Never Had It Made” by Jackie Robinson

“The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant

“My Brother, Muhammad Ali” by Rahaman Ali

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1lqy.

Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

Baseball legends, fans and family gathered in New York to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. Today is the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball when started for the Brooklyn Dodgers at first base. Among those who spoke in his memory were Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, Sonya Pankey, Robinson's eldest granddaughter, former MLB player Ken Griffey Jr. and Joe Torre, special assistant to the MLB commissioner. The MLB and the City of New York temporarily renamed a portion of 42nd Street as "Jackie Robinson Way."

