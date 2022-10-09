 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pima County Library book recs with living literary locations

Sometimes a place has so much personality that it feels alive and, in some books, they have very strong feelings about the people who inhabit them.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“The Drowning Kind” by Jennifer McMahon

“The Library of the Unwritten” by A. J. Hackwith

“The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet” by Becky Chambers

“Ancestral Night” by Elizabeth Bear

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1liy.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

