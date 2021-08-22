 Skip to main content
Pima County library books that will make your tummy rumble
August offers a lot of things to celebrate: National Peach Month, National Rum Day, National Potato Day, More Herbs/Less Salt Day, and more. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Sweet Potatoes: Roasted, Loaded, Fried, and Made Into Pie” by Mary-Frances Heck

“This Calls for a Drink: The Best Wines and Beers to Pair with Every Situation” by Diane McMartin

“Herb: A Cook’s Companion” by Mark Diacono

“Will It Waffle? 53 Unexpected and Irresistible Recipes to Make in a Waffle Iron” by Daniel Shumski

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1i95. Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

