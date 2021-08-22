August offers a lot of things to celebrate: National Peach Month, National Rum Day, National Potato Day, More Herbs/Less Salt Day, and more. Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
WE RECOMMEND
Pima County library books that will make your tummy rumble
- Special to the Arizona Daily Star
-
-
Related to this story
Enjoy these books that show how each person approaches school differently.
- Updated
The Biblio Lotus team will help make sure Tucson's Asian communities are represented in the library system's staffing, programming and collections.
- Updated
The decades-old Book Stop has withstood a recession, crippling construction, a pandemic and now the unexpected death of a co-owner.
- Updated
Whether you're planning a beach day or hunkering down in the AC, these books will put you in a beach state of mind.
- Updated
When his dad said he could have his little Tucson book store for $1, Bob Oldfather had no idea what he was getting into. Fast-forward 45 years, he now runs the state's largest independent book store.