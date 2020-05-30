Pima County Library seeks to improve access by clearing overdue fines

The Pima County Public Library is clearing overdue fines as a way to make the library more accessible.
Overdue fines will be cleared on July 1 as the library implements an auto-renew process.
Items checked out will be automatically renewed, unless there’s hold on them, as many as four times with email reminders.
However, items that become overdue by 30 days or more will be considered lost and the user will be billed for them. If they are returned, the fees will be cleared.
“We want everyone to use and feel welcome in the library, regardless of any fines they’ve incurred,” says Pima County Public Library Director Amber Mathewson. “This is just one of the ways we can support our community, and we look forward to welcoming back many customers who may have stepped away from the library for a while.”
Those who do not pay for or return billed items will be referred to collections if the total is over $50.
Fees for collections, interlibrary loans or other services will remain on accounts. However, those can often be paid down in increments.
Pima County Library branches are open with limited services Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to library.pima.gov.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!