The Pima County Library's #ReadBlack book club has announced its list of books for 2023.
The monthly club is run by the library's Kindred team, which works to reach, support and celebrate Tucson's Black community.
"Since the beginning, what we've heard from attendees is that they want more. They want to talk about specific books and dig into the nitty gritty," said Jessica Pryde, Kindred team member and part of the staff facilitating #ReadBlack. "We are happy to make it so. Each month, everyone comes away with something to think about."
The club meets virtually on the fourth Saturday of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. Advanced registration is required at library.pima.gov/readblack.
Here's the meeting schedule for the rest of the year:
- Feb. 25: "To Catch A Raven" by Beverly Jenkins
- March 25: Two books that complement each other in their look at the American South both past and present — "South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation" by Imani Perry; and "On Juneteenth" by Annette Gordon-Reed
- April 22: "The Street" by Ann Petry
- May 21: "KosherSoul: The Faith and Food Journey of An African American Jew" by Michael W. Twitty
- June 24: Round-robin style book chat. Participants are encouraged to share recommendations of books by Black authors who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
- July 22: "Dawn" by Octavia E. Butler
- Aug. 26: "Citizen" by Claudia Rankine
- Sept. 23: "Skin of the Sea" by Natasha Bowen
- Oct. 28: "All About Love: New Visions" by Bell Hooks
- Nov. 25: "The Violin Conspiracy" by Brendan Slocumb
- Dec. 23: Round-robin style book chat. Participants are encouraged to share recommendations of books by Black authors that were released in 2023.