Pima County Public Library recommends these books
Pima County Public Library recommends these books

"Nomadland," "Temp," "You Had a Job for Life" and "Hustle and Gig."

Before Covid-19 changed the way workers work, the landscape had already been evolving to cut back on employee protections for some while creating opportunities for others. Check out these recent trends in American Jobs.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

”Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder

”Temp” by Louis Hyman

”You Had a Job for Life” by Jamie Sayen

”Hustle and Gig” by Alexandrea J. Ravenelle

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fu5

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the E-Library.

