PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BESTSELLERS

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Black Ice” by Brad Thor (Atria)
3. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller (Riverhead)
4. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
7. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
8. “The President’s Daughter” by Clinton/Patterson (Little, Brown and Knopf)
9. “Nine Lives” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
10. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
2. “The Authoritarian Moment” by Ben Shapiro (Broadside)
3. “I Alone Can Fix It” by Leonnig/Rucker (Penguin Press)
4. “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)
5. “Nadiya Bakes” by Nadiya Hussain (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Frankly, We Did Win This Election” by Michael C. Bender (Twelve)
7. “Landslide” by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt and Co.)
8. “What Happened to You?” by Winfrey/Perry (Flatiron/Oprah)
9. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS
1. “Faithless in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
2. “Devil in Disguise” by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)
3. “Claimed” by J.R. Ward (Pocket)
4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Dell)
5. “Royal” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
6. “Hunter’s Moon” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)
7. “You Betrayed Me” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
8. “Tracking Stolen Secrets” by Laura Scott (Love Inspired Suspense)
9. “Blindside” by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)
10. “Dark Melody” by Christine Feehan (Avon)
TRADE PAPERBACKS
1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
3. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
4. “The Shadow” by Patterson/Sitts (Grand Central Publishing)
5. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)
6. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)
7. “Adult Coloring Book: Glorious Dicks” by Cindy Elhoudini (Expression Art Supplies)
8. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Bantam)
9. “2022 Large Scale Atlas” (Rand Mcnally)
10. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)