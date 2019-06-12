BOOK EVENTS FOR JUNE 16-22
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. June 16. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Rainbow Reads Book Club — Exo Roast Co. Queer reading circle. "Fun Home" by Alison Bechdel. 1-3 p.m. June 16. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Book Discussion — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Join the Mocha Girls Book Group to discuss "Marriage of a Thousand Lies" by S. J. Sindu. 3:30-5 p.m. June 16. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Susan Cummins Miller will be the featured reader. Her reading will be followed by an open mic (spoken word only). 6-7:30 p.m. June 17. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. June 19. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Gustave Flaubert's classic novel, "Madame Bovary." 2-3:30 p.m. June 19. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Summer Story Time — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists share stories, games, crafts and activities relating to the desert critter of the week. Ages 3-7, siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Toshi Mori (1910-1980) "Slant-Eyed Americans," short story from Yokohoma, California (1949). This event is for adults. 10 a.m.-noon. June 20. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Book Discussion — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. Join the Get Lit Book Group to discuss "The Other Americans" by Laila Lalami. 6-7:30 p.m. June 20. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Discussion and Book signing with Anne Hillerman — Clues Unlimited, 3154 E. Fort Lowell. Hillerman will be discussing and signing her latest mystery set on the Navajo Reservation "The Tale Teller." 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 21. 326-8533. cluesunlimited.com.
SATURDAY
Comic Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Learn how to breakdown the basic elements of comic books, how to draw basic images, and learn about the different types of comic books and graphic novels. Ages 6 and up. 1-2 p.m. June 29. 594-5275.