Read some magical realism to get through 2020
Read some magical realism to get through 2020

At this point, we can all use a bit of magical realism to help us get through the end of 2020. If only we could open our eyes and poof, this was just a collective bad dream.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

•“The Angel of Losses” by Stephanie Feldman

•“The Rules of Magic” by Alice Hoffman

•“The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

•“Like Water for Chocolate” by Laura Esquivel

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1gax.

The library is offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

