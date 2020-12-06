Read these books before they become a movie or TV series

The COVID-19 pandemic has made movie and series release dates a little, let’s say, fluid.
This gives you plenty of time to read titles that are possibly going to be released in 2021.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
The library is currently offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!