Read these books before they become a movie or TV series
Read these books before they become a movie or TV series

The COVID-19 pandemic has made movie and series release dates a little, let’s say, fluid.

This gives you plenty of time to read titles that are possibly going to be released in 2021.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Always and Forever, Lara Jean” by Jenny Han

Mothering Sunday” by Graham Swift

Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann

Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1g8h

The library is currently offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 520-791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

