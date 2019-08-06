All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Today
Book Discussion "Do Not Say We Have Nothing" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Madeleine Thien. 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 11. 792-3715.
Book Discussion: "Johannes Cabal the Necromancer" — Antigone Books. By Jonathan L. Howard. 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 11. 792-3715.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275.
Tucson Exegetes: "OIive Kitteridge" by Elizabeth Strout — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. Read the book, come to the discussion. RSVP recommended but not required. To RSVP, call Bill Coan at 920-470-3940 or visit meetup.com/TucsonExegetes/. 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12. 1-920-470-3940.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Thursday
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Pick up a handout at the Customer Service Desk before the event. This month's topic Four Great African American Poets. Includes Paul Laurence Dunbar, Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen, and Claude McKay. Event is for adults. 10 a.m.-noon. Aug. 15. 594-5580.
Book Discussion: "After the Blue Hour" — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. Join the Get Lit Book Group to discuss this book by John Rechy. 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. 792-3715.
Friday
Antique, Vintage, and Collectible Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectible book fair benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. 975-2904.