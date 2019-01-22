BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Thursday
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Kiki Petrosino — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Petrosino will read from her works followed by a question-and-answer session and book signing. 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Friday
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Author Event: "Tucson Salvage" by Brian Jabas Smith — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 1. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Saturday
Mommy or Daddy and Me Story Time — Color Me Mine Tucson-Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Read a story aloud and then paint a project relating to the story. Ages 2-6 with parental supervision. 10-11 a.m. Feb. 2. $20. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.