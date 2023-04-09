Check out some of these beautiful collections of poetry to celebrate National Poetry Month.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
- Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman
- Above Ground by Clint Smith
- Your Emergency Contact Has Experienced an Emergency by Chen Chen
- Couplets by Maggie Millner
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1mzy.
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.