Recommended reads to get you in the holiday spirit

Christmas trees have been on display at Costco since Labor Day and now, finally, we too can start warming up to the year-end holidays.

Christmas is four weeks away. There’s a lot to think about and lots to do, but if you’re looking for a holiday helper to get yourself in the Christmas spirit … well, may the Tucson Festival of Books recommend a good, old-fashioned book about the holidays?

Not surprisingly, festival volunteers have suggestions. Here are some of their all-time holiday favorites:

“Red and Green and Blue and White” by Lee Wind and Paul Zelinsky is a picture book for children that features Isaac, whose street is decorated in red and green for Christmas. His house is decorated in blue and white for Hanukkah. When someone smashes Isaac’s window in an act of antisemitism, his friend Teresa encourages the community to place thousands of menorahs in their windows. It is a true story about children influencing others to stand up for justice. — Kathy Short

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas was recently re-published — again. It first appeared as a recording by Thomas, one of the world’s most popular poets, in 1952. The new book is a short, wonderfully illustrated tale in lyric prose about a child’s wide-eyed joy and an adult’s fond memories at Christmas. — Darrell Durham

“Every New Year” by Katrina Jackson — In their first year of college, Candace and Ezra began an on-again, mostly off-again romance that brings them back together during the holidays for the next 20 years. The timing is never quite right for commitment. Next year will always be their year. Will this be the year? — Jessica Pryde

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott is a coming-of-age classic we remember for lots of reasons, but at least some of its resonance comes from the fact it takes place around Christmas. It’s one of our greatest books … and has been adapted into a couple of pretty great movies, too! — Kim Peters

“The Christmas Book Flood” by Emily Kilgore and Kitty Moss. Released earlier this month, this beautiful picture book for children tells a beautiful story, too. It features an Icelandic family and the tradition of gifting friends and family with books on Christmas Eve. The family has shopped to find the perfect book for everyone they know. It is a popular tradition in Iceland known as “Jolabokaflod,” which translates to “Christmas Book Flood.” — Kathy Short

“A Cup of Christmas Tea” by Tom Hegg is a 48-page poem that reminds us what Christmas should be. It features a frazzled man who is reluctant to visit his ailing great aunt just before Christmas. He finally goes … and has the best Christmas of his life. — Lynn Wiese Sneyd

“An Irish Country Christmas” by Patrick Taylor and “A Christmas Bookshop” by Jenny Colgan. No one writes more lovingly about Ireland and the Irish than these two. Their novels are perfect complements to an Irish Coffee and a lazy fire. In “An Irish Country Christmas,” Dr. Barry Laverty learns his sweetheart may not get back for the holidays. His patients keep him busy … and in the Christmas spirit. Colgan has written at least 10 books about Christmas, the latest being “A Christmas Bookshop.” When Carmen is laid off by a department store, she finds refuge — and joy — in an ancient Irish bookstore. — Bill Finley

“The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry was written in 1905 but is as meaningful and poignant as ever. A young, cash-strapped couple both make sacrifices to buy one another a gift. — Darrell Durham