Relationships, mysteries on the minds of Southern Arizona authors

But for author R. L. Scifres, Roswell is a hometown — in fact, he was raised there himself — and for him it’s a place where people live and work and sometimes find solace. In the way of hometowns, it’s also a place to which people return to revisit their past, as in the story about the woman finds out more about her father than she ever knew when she comes back to town for his funeral; in another, a sailor home on leave answers for long-ago youthful indiscretions at a local honky-tonk.

These eight stories run the gamut from contemporary fiction to the supernatural, but most of them share the New Mexico setting that tips its hat to both the unique southwest landscape and the local, unmistakably New Mexican cuisine. Scifres, who now lives in Green Valley, is retired from Eastern New Mexico University/Roswell, where he was an instructor in psychology and sociology.

Helene Woodhams is retired from Pima County Public Library, where she was Literary Arts Librarian and coordinator of Southwest Books of the Year, the library’s annual literature review.

Christine Wald-Hopkins, a former educator and occasional essayist, has long been a book critic for national, regional and local newspapers.

