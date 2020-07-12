Revisit protests and social movements through these book recommendations
We recommend

Revisit protests and social movements through these book recommendations

From peaceful marches to powerful acts of civil disobedience, protests can be found in nearly every political and social movement of the past century. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

The Power of Protest: A Visual History of the Moments That Changed the World” by Brenda Griffing

Occupy” by Noam Chomsky

Kent State” by Deborah Wiles

Dissent: The History of an American Idea” by Ralph F. Young

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fdc.

The library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov to find more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Navigating the Tucson Festival of Books

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News