BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Natalie Shapero — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Shapero will read from her work. After the reading, there will be a short question-and-answer and a book signing. 7-8:30 p.m. March 14. 626-3765.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Sam Lena-South Tucson Library Grand Re-Opening Celebration — Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. Live music, dance performances, activities for all ages, refreshments, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16. 594-5265. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Author Event "Amazing Arachnids of Southern Arizona" by Jillian Cowles — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. 11:15 a.m.-noon and 1:15-2 p.m. March 16. 733-5158.
Abbett Teen Advisory Board — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Gain volunteer hours, meet new friends and learn leadership skills. 3-4 p.m. Third Saturdays monthly. March 16. 594-5200.