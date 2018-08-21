BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Inside Foothills, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 26. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 27. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Babytime Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play and parents/caregivers can meet. Designed for babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Aug. 28. 594-5285.
Science Fiction Book Club — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. "A Confederation of Valor" by Tanya Huff. For adults and teens. 6-7 p.m. Aug. 28. 594-5580.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 29. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through fun stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit toddlers' short attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Aug. 29. 594-5275.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. Aug. 29. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 30. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Stories and activities. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 30. 594-5200.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 30. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to therapy dogs in a low-stress environment. 5-6 p.m. Aug. 30. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Aug. 31. 594-5420.
Author Event: Kelly deVos — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "Fat Girl on a Plane." 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 31. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.