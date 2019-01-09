The Tucson Festival of Books is a wonderful way to turn your children into readers. If you want to be ready with a list of authors your children might like, this is the perfect opportunity.
Worlds of Words will host a Festival Hoopla from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. The event offers a preview of children’s and teen’s authors and their books.
Learn about the featured books, sign up for author visits, learn about storytellers who will appear at the festival and get bookmarks, flyers and a discount coupon for festival books at the UA Bookstore.
Worlds of Words is at 1430 E. Second St., Room 453, College of Education at the University of Arizona.
The Tucson Festival of Books is 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 2 and 3 on the University of Arizona campus.