BOOK EVENTS FOR FEB. 24-MARCH 2
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Self Publishing in the Electronic Age: is it Right for Me — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Overview will cover the advantages and drawbacks of self publishing, the current state of self publishing, the response of the market to self-published books, current technologies being utilized, plus their costs and financial returns. For more information and registration view ghostriverimages.com or call 327-8522. 9 a.m.-noon. Feb. 24. $20. lowehouseproject.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Brandeis 23rd Annual Book and Author Event — Skyline County Club, 5200 E. St. Andrews Drive. Victoria Lucus of PBS will moderate Reed Farrel Coleman, Elizabeth George, Lauren Grossman, and Susan Silver. Includes a buffet luncheon, luxurious boutiques, author's books for signing, and a silent auction. Proceeds of the day will fund Magnify the Mind Research on neurodegenerative diseases and science scholarships at Brandeis University. 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 28. $80. 1-917-579-8036. tucsonbnc.org.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Discussion led by docents from the UA Poetry Center. Monthly topic: Donald Justice, "One of 20th Century America's most quietly influential poets." For teens and adults. 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 28. 594-5580.
Writers Read — Brewd, 4960 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Local Tucson authors read their works. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28. 623-2336.
Myriam Moscano, Jen Hofer and John Pluecker — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Authors will read from their work. After the reading, there will be a short question-and-answer and a book signing. 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. 626-3765.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Benefit Book Sale — Arizona State Museum / The University of Arizona, 1013 E. University Blvd. Huge selection of used anthropology books with emphasis on U.S. Southwest and northern Mexico, general interest, history, and biography. 90 percent of book sales benefit the Arizona State Museum Library. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2. 626-8381. statemuseum.arizona.edu.