Several Tucson Festival of Books 2019 presenting authors were honored as part of the American Library Association’s Youth Media Awards.
Juana Martinez-Neal, author of “Alma and How She Got Her Name,” received the Caldecott Honor.
Kekla Magoon, author of “The Season of Styx Malone,” received the Coretta Scott King Author Honor.
R. Gregory Christie received the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor for “Memphis, Martin, and the Mountain Top.”
Scott Magoon, illustrator, received the Schneider Award for “Rescue and Jessica.”
David Bowles received the Pura Belpre Author Honor for “They Call Me Guero.”
Learn where to find these authors at the Tucson Festival of Books by going to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and looking at the Presenting Author Schedule.