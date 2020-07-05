Short stories recommendations to get a quick reading fix
Short stories recommendations to get a quick reading fix

Sometimes reading a whole novel takes too much brain power. Try some short stories if you’re having trouble concentrating for longer periods of time. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

The World Doesn’t Require You” by Rion Amilcar Scot

Rock, Paper, Scissors” by Maksim Osipov

Lot” by Bryan Washington

Full Throttle” by Joe Hill

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fcg.

The library is currently offering limited services only.

All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

