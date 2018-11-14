BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Make a date with yourself to read a book. Bring a book and leave your phone off. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Rainbow Reads Book Chat — Exo Roast Co. Share favorite LGBTQ books of all kinds with each other. Readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome to attend and engage in fun, respectful dialogue. 1-3 p.m. Nov. 18. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Gregory McNamee will be the featured reader. Followed by an open mic (spoken word only). 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Designed for babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 21. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
FRIDAY
New Local Christian Author Book Signing Event — Gospel Supplies, 5640 E. Broadway. "Reflections of my Heart through Jesus Christ, our only hope" by Ruthann Bond. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23. 797-7491.
SATURDAY
Paws and Pages Literacy Program — Humane Society of Southern Arizona, 635 W. Roger Road. Children have a positive impact on shelter pets and build confidence reading. Children ages 5-11. Call or email afaulk@hssaz.org for more information. 2:30-3, 3-3:30 and 3:30-4 p.m. Nov. 24. $5. 327-6088. hssaz.org.