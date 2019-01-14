BOOK EVENTS FOR JAN 20-26
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Sunday
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. More info at facebook.com/tucsonanaloghour. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 20. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Rainbow Reads Book Chat — Exo Roast Co. Share favorite LGBTQ books with each other. While this is a queer-themed book club, readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome to attend and engage in fun, respectful dialogue. 1-3 p.m. Jan. 20.791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Eckstrom Columbus Book Club — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. "The Book of Polly" by Kathy Hepinstall. 5-6 p.m. Jan. 22. 594-5285.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Thursday
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Poetry Circle — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Shakespeare Sonnets - Exploring this essential poetic form. For adults and teens. Docents will provide reading material sourced from the Poetry Center. 2-3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. 594-5580.
UA Prose Series: Nicole Walker — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Walker's upcoming works include: "Sustainability: A Love Story" (2018) and "A Survival Guide for Life in the Ruins" (2019). 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Friday
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Poetry Reading — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Hear poetry by Kristen E. Nelson, author of "the length of this gap." 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.