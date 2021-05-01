Southern Arizona Authors conjure up mysteries and recount histories

For readers unfamiliar with the first four books in Love After Life series and their paranormal theme, it may not be immediately apparent that the swirl of characters introduced early on includes a few spirits and some clairvoyant types who can communicate with them. Helena, the series heroine, is gifted in this way, which is lucky because one of the spirits is her late husband, who helps her solve mysteries. Once the status of the characters is sorted, the Tucson-based action — of which there is plenty — makes more sense. An evil force is wreaking havoc among Helena’s loved ones, inhabiting their bodies with disruptive and dangerous consequences. The body-snatching can be a bit puzzling, but the evil being also inhabits the narration periodically, keeping the reader abreast of his nefarious doings. Luckily, Helena is not alone in her fight against evil; in addition to her spirit guides, she is assisted by Tucson Detective Gil Bueno and Audrey, his curandera wife. Mary Ann Carman, who lives in Tucson, is the author of 10 mystery novels.