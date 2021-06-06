Southern Arizona Authors tackle police reform, sustainability and human nature

Each of the three sections is introduced by an illustration and a short poem. “Two,” for example, has a woodcut of a mandolin with dark desert behind it, and this poem:

The section includes entries as divergent as a poem referring to a biblical passage (“I feel like the fig tree that Jesus cursed/ just biding my time to flower/ according to figgy nature…God can be petty and vindictive, foolish and proud,/ just like a human….”) and a poem about President Clinton eating Mexican food in Tucson (“…Big ambition, big appetites./ The only time I chanced to match him/ forkful for forkful and dish for dish/ It was all I could do just to keep up.”)

My favorite poem in the collection, though, is the one that opens the first section, which includes reflections on the poet’s early years. It’s accompanied by the photograph of a vast old tree:

Helene Woodhams is retired from Pima County Public Library, where she was Literary Arts Librarian and coordinator of Southwest Books of the Year, the library’s annual literature review.

Christine Wald-Hopkins, a former educator and occasional essayist, has long been a book critic for national, regional and local newspapers.

