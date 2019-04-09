BOOK EVENTS FOR APRIL 14-20
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Group "The Lost Letter" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Jillian Cantor. 2-3:30 p.m. April 14. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Steampunk Book Group "Changeless" — Antigone Books. By Gail Carriger. 3:30-5 p.m. April 14. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Book Signing — Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Meet Jesse Valencia, author of "Keep Music Evil: The Brian Jonestown Massacre Story." 5-6 p.m. April 14. 207-1588.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. Author C.J. Shane will be the featured reader. Reading followed by an open mic, spoken word only. 6-7:30 p.m. April 15. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Shop Talk: The Work of Naomi Shihab Nye — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Informal, one-hour discussion groups focused on the work of a poet who will be reading at the Poetry Center. A study packet containing biographical information, excerpts, and criticism is made available at the Shop Talk. 6-7:30 p.m. April 16. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. April 17. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office conference room (Council member Paul Durham), 1510 E. Grant Road. Tucson LGBT seniors will meet to discuss "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead. 2-3:30 p.m. April 17. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. This month's topic: Robert Frost (1874-1963) - Selections from "The Grand Old Man of Poetry." For adults. 10 a.m.-noon. April 18. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Bear Canyon Capers Mystery Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Join us for lively discussions on recommended favorite books and authors. 2-3 p.m. April 18. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Naomi Shihab Nye Reading — University of Arizona: Poetry Center. After the reading, there will be a short question and answer and a book signing. 7-8:30 p.m. April 18. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
"Great American Desert" Author Event — Antigone Books. Lydia Millet and Terese Svoboda. 7-8:30 p.m. April 19. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
L. Kirk Nurmi Book Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Trapped with Ms. Arias: Oart 1 of 3 From Getting the File to Being Ready for Trial." 2-3 p.m. April 20. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.