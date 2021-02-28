Steve Alley: Come together virtually as we celebrate reading at 2021 Tucson Festival of Books

For as long as I can remember, books have been a big part of my life. My mom and dad instilled a love of reading in me as a child.

That’s why I was so excited when the idea of the Tucson Festival of Books took hold in our community. It was something my mom and I were able to share each year, even as she battled cancer. We lost her five years ago, and my dad passed from COVID-19 in June of last year.

Through that loss, and the losses we have all shared this year, I held out hope that my first festival as board chair would be able to be held in person.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. I know we all wish that, but the fact this amazing event is happening at all, even virtually, during this challenging time is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of so many volunteers and our staff.

On behalf of the board of the festival, I want to share our thanks for all everyone has done to make this possible.

The festival also wouldn’t be possible without the contributions of so many sponsors, including our presenting sponsor, Tucson Medical Center, who along with the Arizona Daily Star and the University of Arizona have continued to provide invaluable support for our organization.