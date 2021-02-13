Stop and pick up one of these books in the name of love

The Greeks may have several words for “love,” but modern readers can find hundreds of different ways to think about it at their favorite bookshop.

Romance is one of our most popular genres. The best-selling author in America today is Julia Quinn, creator of Bridgerton. So to help us celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Tucson Festival of Books offers some recommendations of books now available in the romance section.

“Wild Rain” by Beverly Jenkins — When a journalist travels to Wyoming to do a story on Black doctors in the early days of Reconstruction, he finds his subject’s sister just as interesting, if not more. She owns her own ranch and wears pants, for one. But she’s also not looking to fall in love.

“Flirting with Forever” by Cara Bastone — A blind date starts off on the absolute wrong foot. But when their matchmaker’s machinations lead them to pretend to date to get her off their back, the pair find they might actually be more suited than they expected.

“Winter’s Orbit” by Everina Maxwell — When a royal consort suddenly becomes a widower, he’s immediately married off to his royal spouse’s much-less-reputable cousin. Political intrigue, suspicion of murder, and war abound, but the two are all each other has.