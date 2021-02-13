Stop and pick up one of these books in the name of love

The Greeks may have several words for “love,” but modern readers can find hundreds of different ways to think about it at their favorite bookshop.
Romance is one of our most popular genres. The best-selling author in America today is Julia Quinn, creator of Bridgerton. So to help us celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Tucson Festival of Books offers some recommendations of books now available in the romance section.
“Wild Rain” by Beverly Jenkins — When a journalist travels to Wyoming to do a story on Black doctors in the early days of Reconstruction, he finds his subject’s sister just as interesting, if not more. She owns her own ranch and wears pants, for one. But she’s also not looking to fall in love.
“Flirting with Forever” by Cara Bastone — A blind date starts off on the absolute wrong foot. But when their matchmaker’s machinations lead them to pretend to date to get her off their back, the pair find they might actually be more suited than they expected.
“Winter’s Orbit” by Everina Maxwell — When a royal consort suddenly becomes a widower, he’s immediately married off to his royal spouse’s much-less-reputable cousin. Political intrigue, suspicion of murder, and war abound, but the two are all each other has.
“The Love Study” by Kris Ripper — In this story of modern love, a young man meets a YouTube personality at a party. They think he would be a great focus for a new segment, where they would set him up on dates and debrief about it on the show. But they might be more interested in each other.
“A Lady’s Formula for Love” by Elizabeth Everett — Did someone say a scientist/bodyguard romance? The founder of a secret club for female scientists is on a special mission for the Crown, and her brooding protection officer is the only thing standing between her and a sinister threat.
“The Roommate” by Rosie Danan — A young woman moves to L.A. to live with a friend only to discover that he’s sublet his room and planned a road trip. Her new roommate is nice and attractive ... and also a porn star. This sex-positive romance takes a look at knowing yourself and realizing your goals while using the resources you have available on the road to self-discovery and love.
“The Duke Who Didn’t” by Courtney Milan — This nod to Jane Austen’s “Persuasion” introduces us to the residents of the town of Wedgeford — with its annual games, and the absent landlord, the Duke. Only he’s back to tell the woman he loves how he feels — but he refuses to confess until he tells her who he actually is. Shenanigans ensue.
“Gray Hair Don’t Care” by Karen Booth — Two divorcees with a past can’t seem to escape each other when they have to start working together. Both have thoughts on the idea of love at their age, none of them good, but might have to change their minds as they grow closer.
