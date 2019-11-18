All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Antique, Vintage and Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd., Coronado. Benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24. 975-2904.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275.
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Pre-School Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700.
SATURDAY
D. R. Ransdell Book and Talk Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Substitute Soloist." 1-2 p.m. Nov. 30. 571-0110.