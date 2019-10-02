BOOK EVENTS FOR OCT. 6-12
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion "Brown is the New White" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Steven Phillips. 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tucson Exegetes: "Middlemarch" by George Eliot — Dusenberry-River Public Library, 5605 E. River Road. To RSVP, call Bill Coan or visit meetup.com/TucsonExegetes/. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. 1-920-470-3940. meetup.com.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Fall book sale — Pima Community College Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave., Amethyst Room. $1 for softcover and $2 hardcover. Cash only. 1-7 p.m. Oct. 8; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10. 206-7267.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 8. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Publish Your Novel Online for Under $500: A Guide for Writers — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Bring one paragraph answering: What is you book about? Class is with William X. Adams. 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. 594-5305. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Oct. 10. 594-5285.
Tubac Writers Re-Group, Meet and Greet Newcomers — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Come to the opening meeting to see if the writers group might be a good fir your you. 4-6 p.m. Oct. 10. 878-7965. lowehouseproject.com.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
UA Prose Series: T Clutch Fleischmann & Andrea Lawlor — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Guests T Clutch Fleischmann and Andrea Lawlor. 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10.626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to a theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Author event: Six Legs Walking: Notes from an Entomological Life — Antigone Books. Elizabeth Bernays. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.