BOOK EVENTS FOR JULY 28-AUG. 3.
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Mystery Book Group "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By John le Carr. 12:30-2 p.m. July 28. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through storytime, gardening projects, arts and crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. July 29. 621-0921.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Make 'n Take: Creative Bookbinding — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Sew, glue, fold, and cut your way into the world of handmade books, while learning about materials and tools used in making books. Register by calling 594-5285, or asking at the information desk. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
1000 Books to Read Book Club — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. Discussing Jack Kerouac's "On the Road." Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. Aug. 3. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
Family Storytime — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Stories, songs, activities, crafts and early literacy. All ages welcome. 3-4 p.m. Aug. 3. 594-5285.