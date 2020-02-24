Storytimes for all ages and read to a dog March 1-7

In Love With Emily Dickinson — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Come relive the life and poetry of the gentle bard of Amherst, Emily Dickinson. Presented by storyteller and author Ron Lancaster. 6-8 p.m. March 4. 594-5305.

THURSDAY

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 5. 594-5420.

Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 5. 594-5285.

FRIDAY