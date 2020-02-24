Storytimes for all ages, search for poets and read to a dog March 1-7

WEDNESDAY

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 4. 594-5420.

Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Designed for children 18 to 36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 4. 594-5285.

In Love With Emily Dickinson — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Come, relive the life and poetry of the gentle bard of Amherst, Emily Dickinson. Presented by Storyteller and Author Ron Lancaster. 6-8 p.m. March 4. 594-5305.

THURSDAY