Storytimes for all ages, search for poets and read to a dog March 1-7
BOOK EVENTS

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

TODAY

Call to Poets: Haiku Hike — Downtown Tucson Partnership, 100 N. Stone Ave. #101. Haiku Hike literary contest. This years theme is Living in the Present Moment. 20 winning haiku will be displayed on acrylic signage and displayed downtown through the Spring season. All submissions will be judged by Tucson's Poet Laureate, TC Tolbert. The submission deadline is March 10. Learn more at downtowntucson.org/haikuhike. 268-9030. 

MONDAY

Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to a service dog. 6-7 p.m. March 2. 594-5275. 

TUESDAY

Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. March 3. 594-5420.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with a caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 4. 594-5420.

Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Designed for children 18 to 36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Afterwards, toddlers will enjoy an interactive play experience with age appropriate toys that help them socialize and learn new skills. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 4. 594-5285. 

In Love With Emily Dickinson — Himmel Park Public Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. Come, relive the life and poetry of the gentle bard of Amherst, Emily Dickinson. Presented by Storyteller and Author Ron Lancaster. 6-8 p.m. March 4. 594-5305. 

THURSDAY

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 5. 594-5420. 

Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 5. 594-5285.

FRIDAY

Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Join Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists as we bring the desert inside the Visitor Center, sharing storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Ages 2 thru preschoolers and siblings are welcome. All must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. March 6. 749-8700. 

Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. March 6. 594-5420.

