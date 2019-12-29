You are the owner of this article.
Storytimes for the kids
BOOK EVENTS FOR Dec. 1-7

All events are free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275.

TUESDAY

Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 a.m. Dec. 31. 594-5420.

THURSDAY

Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Jan. 2. 594-5420.

Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 2. 594-5420.

Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 3. 594-5420.

Review: Joseph Conrad's 'Heart of Darkness,' by Peter Kuper
Books

Review: Joseph Conrad's 'Heart of Darkness,' by Peter Kuper

"Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness" by: Peter Kuper; W.W. Norton (160 pages, $21.95) ___ Before you read Peter Kuper's graphic novel version of Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness," take a moment to riff through its pages quickly, like you would a flipbook. That's the perfect introduction to what Kuper is trying to do. In the novel, Conrad expertly juggles images of lightness and dark, and ...

Best mystery books of 2019
Books

Best mystery books of 2019

Each Jan. 1, the search for my favorite mysteries of the year begins. And each year, narrowing down my favorites gets harder. Of the 150-plus books I read this year, these are the top standouts. 1. "Your House Will Pay" by Steph Cha (Ecco): In Los Angeles, a Korean-American family and an African-American family are torn apart by history and violence in this engrossing story about race, ...

Curmudgeons in love: Olive Kitteridge is back
Books

Curmudgeons in love: Olive Kitteridge is back

"Olive, Again" by Elizabeth Strout; Random House (289 pages, $27) ___ A cranky old woman living in a small town in Maine might not sound like the richest subject for a fiction writer. But the indomitable Olive Kitteridge burst into life in Elizabeth Strout's Pulitzer Prize-winning 2008 book named for her, and in an HBO miniseries based on it that won eight Emmy awards. And now she's back, ...

Books

Best-sellers

Rankings for hardcover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected bookstores: ___ Fiction1. "The Dutch House," by Ann Patchett (Harper: $27.99) The lives of a brother and sister are changed when a stepmother enters their family. 2. "Under Occupation," by Alan Furst (Random House: $27) A spy novelist must get crucial information out of France and into the hands of the Allied ...

Review: 'Home Now: How 6,000 Refugees Transformed an American Town,' by Cynthia Anderson
Books

Review: 'Home Now: How 6,000 Refugees Transformed an American Town,' by Cynthia Anderson

"Home Now" by Cynthia Anderson; Public Affairs (318 pages, $28) ___ At a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, President Donald Trump linked worsening crime in Maine to the influx of Somali refugees there. He blamed their large community in Minnesota for straining the state's social safety net and bringing potential recruits for Islamic terrorist groups. "You see it happening," Trump said. "You ...

