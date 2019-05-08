BOOK EVENTS FOR MAY 12-18
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Discussion "Stray City" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By Chelsea Johnson. 2-3:30 p.m. May 12. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
"Can’t Stop Falling" By Bill Stephenson — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia. Romantic, inspiring and helpful memoir that shares the challenges and joys of his “caregiver’s love story.” Reservations recommended. Contact Bill Stephenson 878-7965. Donations accepted. 3:30-5 p.m. May 12. lowehouseproject.com.
Steampunk Book Group "The Invisible Library" — Antigone Books. By Genevieve Cogman. 3:30-5 p.m. May 12. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after the storytime for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Abbett Book Choices — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Reading popular titles recommended by group members. 2-3 p.m. Third Wednesdays monthly. May 15. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club — Ward 3 Council Office Conference Room, 1510 E. Grant Road. "Are You My Mother?" by Alison Bechdel. 2-3:30 p.m. May 15. 312-8923. soazseniorpride.org.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. May 15. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up tp 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Great Literature of All Times — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Pick up a handout at the Customer Service Desk before the event. This month's topic: Arna Bontemps (1902-1975) - "A Summer Tragedy," short story from The Old South (1933). This event is for adults. 10 a.m.-noon. May 16. 594-5580.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Thursdays. 594-5285.
Bear Canyon Capers Mystery Book Club — Kirk-Bear Canyon Library. Join us for lively discussions on recommended favorite books and authors. 2-3 p.m. May 16. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Book Discussion "Milkman" — Revel Wine Bar, 416 E. Ninth St. By Anna Burns. 6-7:30 p.m. May 16. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Book Launch Party, "The Edge of Every Day: Sketches of Schizophrenia" — Antigone Books. In a memoir consisting of essays, family interviews, and exquisite, self-contained chapters, Pushcart Prize nominee and local author Marin Sardy weaves a fearless and heartbreaking account of the lifelong struggle with schizophrenia experienced by two of her family members. 7-8:30 p.m. May 17. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
Book Signing by Jane Eppinga, Doug Hocking, Lynn Sneyd, Alan Day — Barnes & Noble, 5130 E. Broadway. These are members of Western Writers of America. WWA will hold its convention in in June at the Tucson East Hilton. 2-4 p.m. May 18. 512-0758.