Stream kids videos, TV and films with your library card

Spending 24 hours a day, seven days a week in your house with young ones? It can be a little challenging. Kanopy Kids Streaming Video might just be your next best friend.
Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.
“Nocturna”
Like these? Be sure to check out all that Kanopy Kids Streaming Video has to offer at tucne.ws/1ez0.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!