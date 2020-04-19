Stream your favorite classic movies and TV shows courtesy the Pima County Library

The library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite classic movies and television shows.
Here are four IndieFlix recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
All you need to access them is a library card.
- “Ace in the Hole”
- “The Man with the Golden Arm”
- “Dragnet”
- “The Beverly Hillbillies”
Like these? Be sure to check out more classic movies and television shows on IndieFlix at tucne.ws/indieflix.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!