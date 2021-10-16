Submit your work for the Tucson Festival of Books' Literary Awards

The 10th annual Tucson Festival of Books Literary Awards is still accepting fiction, nonfiction and poetry submissions for the 2022 competitions.

The deadline to submit is Oct. 31, so there’s no time to waste.

First-place winners in each category will receive $1,000. Second-place winners receive $500, and third-place winners $250. All winners will be awarded scholarships to the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books Masters Workshop following the Tucson Festival of Books in March.

The top 50 entrants will be invited to attend the Masters Workshop ($300), the faculty for which is drawn from the Festival’s 2022 presenters.

Entries are $20 per submission, but writers may submit as many entries as they wish.

Submitters of poetry should submit five poems of any length. Prose submissions are limited to 5,000 words and may be a book excerpt or essay for nonfiction or a short story or novel excerpt for fiction. Submissions must be unpublished at the time of submission and in English. Categories not accepted include stories for children, academic or how-to nonfiction.