 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WE RECOMMEND

Summer love is the focus of these suggested reads

It’s officially summer. Check out some books about adults and teens having various kinds of summer adventures, including the best one: falling in love.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“The Romantic Agenda” by Claire Kann

“You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi

“Well Met” by Jen DeLuca

“Never Look Back” by Lilliam Rivera

People are also reading…

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1ky0.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Corbin Bleu returns to “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News