Summer love is the focus of these suggested reads

It’s officially summer. Check out some books about adults and teens having various kinds of summer adventures, including the best one: falling in love.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
It’s officially summer. Check out some books about adults and teens having various kinds of summer adventures, including the best one: falling in love.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.