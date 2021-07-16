Take a peek into the inner-workings of the Pima County Library

You usually won’t find me at the front desk of your neighborhood library, but the work I do can be seen all throughout the library system. Sounds like a riddle, right? It’s not!

Some people may find it surprising how much needs to be done before a book ends up on our library shelves. Have you ever heard of cataloging? It’s the process of pulling relevant information (publisher, author, illustrator, even the measurements are important) from an item and deciding where it fits into our collection of more than 1.1 million items.

Let’s say you like to read mystery novels so you go to your favorite library and explore their mystery section — seems simple enough, right? Now imagine that there was no mystery section but, instead, an assortment of books in no specific order. That’s where cataloging comes in — we make it easier for you to find materials.

I am the interlibrary loan manager in the Technical Services Department. If you’re wondering what in the world that means, you’re not the first. Let’s just say that my job doesn’t make for simple conversation at the dentist’s office or while getting my hair cut. No, you won’t see me at the front desk of your neighborhood library, but if you were to visit me on the fourth floor of the Joel D. Valdez Main Library, you might find me neck-deep in a mountain of books.