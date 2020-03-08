TFOB 2020 Book giveaway

TFOB 2020 Book giveaway

Take home a FREE book, thanks to the Stocker Foundation. Books will be given to kids at the free book tent on the Psychology patio just southeast of the College of Education building. One book per child, please. Free teen books will be available in the Teen Activities Tent.

