Take home a FREE book, thanks to the Stocker Foundation. Books will be given to kids at the free book tent on the Psychology patio just southeast of the College of Education building. One book per child, please. Free teen books will be available in the Teen Activities Tent.
TFOB 2020 Book giveaway
Related to this story
Most Popular
In these nine classics — new and old — revenge is the deliciously relatable motive.
- Updated
“The Border and Its Bodies: The Embodiment of Risk along the U.S.-México Line” edited by Thomas E. Sheridan and Randall H. McGuire.
Students submitted original stories and poems, and original southwestern styled artwork.
David Maraniss never asked his father about his communist past. He'll share some of the revelations discovered after his father's death at the Tucson Festival of Books.
- Updated
Just days after Hachette Book Group announced a forthcoming memoir by Woody Allen, staff at Little, Brown and Co. staged a walkout in protest of the book and in support of its vocal critics, Ronan and Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, staff members announced they were walking out of the Hachette New York offices in protest of Allen's autobiography, scheduled to publish April 7. A Times staff member ...
A discount on books, special parking privileges and early access to Tucson Festival of Books tickets are among the perks.
- Updated
The Founders Award was established in 2011 and honors literary achievement that has captivated our imagination and whose body of work will be an inspiration to readers, writers and book lovers.
- Updated
Judith Heumann knows what it's like to be excluded and invisible. But she has made enough noise throughout her life that people listen to her now.
Hachette Book Group will no longer be publishing Woody Allen's memoir. Four days after announcing an April 7 publication date, the publisher said in a statement on Friday that it was dropping "Apropos of Nothing," Allen's memoir, and would return all rights to the author. "The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was a difficult one," the publisher said in a statement. "At HBG we take our ...
- Updated
Check out some of the many book related events in Tucson. Weather it is a storytime for kids, an author talk or book club - there really is something for everyone.