The 2019 Tucson Festival of Books marks the beginning of the second decade for the third-largest book festival in the country.
I want to personally thank the extraordinary support of the sponsors, including presenting sponsor Tucson Medical Center, all 250+ exhibitors and our host, the University of Arizona.
Being board chair of the festival for the first time this year, I can also tell you the work and dedication of our volunteers is truly remarkable. Through all their efforts and support, the festival has not only grown in size but also in stature in 11 years, with top authors with new books returning and raving about Tucson’s welcoming hospitality.
When the festival began in 2009, the intent was to support literacy in Tucson, and the festival has delivered. Through its first 10 years, the festival has donated over $1.8 million to literacy organizations in the Tucson area.
The Arizona Daily Star takes great pride in being a founding sponsor of this event and for the spotlight this event puts on literacy in our community.
We hope you enjoy this year’s festival, and we hope you visit as many of the sponsor and author booths as you can during the two days. If you stop by the Arizona Daily Star tent, be sure to say hi!