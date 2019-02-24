Native American history, arts and culture are a theme of the 2019 Tucson Festival of Books. Here are a few events with Native American authors and artists to help you learn about them.
Brandon Hobson, Native American author and a National Book Award finalist, winner Sigrid Nunez and fellow finalist Rebecca Makkai will discuss their works at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Student Union North Ballroom. This is a ticketed event.
Hobson will join authors Leif Enger and T. Greenwood in discussing how they develop characters that are authentic and relatable at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 2, in the Student Union Sabino Room.
Lynda Loigman, Kristina McMorris and Susan Meissner will join Hobson to discuss Finding Family at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in the Student Union Sabino Room.
In The Tilt of History, Native American author David Treuer and author Steven Zipperstein will discuss how single moments in time can affect generations. The event is 11:30 a.m. Saturday March 2, in Koffler Room 218.
Treuer will discuss How Truthful is History? At 2:30 p.m. Saturday March 2, in the Integrated Learning Center Room 141.
Native American author Cynthia Leitech Smith writes for the YA audience. She and authors Sayantani DasGupta, Ellen Hagan and Renée Watson will discuss the OwnVoices movement and the importance of books for children by authors telling stories from within their own cultures at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3 in Education Room 353.
Smith and Kiersten White will talk about their works concerning Vampires and Werewolves and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at the Teen & Author Stage.
Smith will join authors Megan Shepherd and White for Trends in YA Literature at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in Education Room 333.
Celebrated Native American author Ron Querry and Luis Alberto Urrea will speak in Fuerza: Women of Color in Southwestern Literature at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, and the Nuestras Raices/Presentation Stage.
In Our Stories: Indigenous Youth Connecting with Native Literature, author Celeste Trimble will present student authors from the Tohono O’odham Nation who will read from their recent works. The presentation is at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Teen & Author Stage.
Navajo trader Edison Eskeets will share stories about the history and design of handcrafted Navajo rugs from the Hubbell Trading Post. See the rugs and hear the stories at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 3, at the National Parks Experience.
Richard Rogers discusses the meaning and function of Native American rock art at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3 at the Science City Main Stage.
Flute player Gary Stroutsos and ethnomusician Matthew Nelson will play selections from their recent recording Ongtupqa, the Hopi name for Grand Canyon, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the National Parks Experience.