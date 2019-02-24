Explore UA’s science-rich campus. Hours vary by open house. All are open on Saturday with the Mirror Lab, National Optical Astronomy Observatory and Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium open both days.

Arizona State Museum

1013 E. University Blvd.

Meet curators, visit laboratories and tour collections areas at the Arizona State Museum.

Department of Computer Science

Gould-Simpson Building, Room 927A

Explore computer science with research presentations, games and coding workshops.

National Optical Astronomy Observatory

950 N. Cherry Ave.

Walk into a life-sized camera at the National Optical Astronomy Observatory.

SOCk — Student Optics Chapter

Meinel Optical Sciences

Discover the wonders of light-based devices on the Museum of Optics tour.

UA Insect Collection

Forbes Building, Room 403

Tour the largest insect collection in Arizona. Tickets: Science City Visitor Center.

UA Herbaria

Herring Hall, Room 100

Plants and fungi. Tour a research museum and try activities for all ages.

UA Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

1601 E. University Blvd.

Dive into the new Sharks exhibit and explore the wonders of science through FullDome Planetarium shows ($5), free hands-on exhibits.

UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research

Bryant Bannister Tree Ring Building

Discover tree-ring science, hear a lecture from Craig Childs, author of “Atlas of the Lost World” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UA Museum of Natural History

Biological Sciences East

Tour Arizona’s most-comprehensive zoological museum for free. Tickets: Science City Visitor Center.

UA Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab

527 N. National Championship Drive

Come see the innovation at the UA Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab. Tickets: Science City Visitor Center.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles