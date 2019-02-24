Explore UA’s science-rich campus. Hours vary by open house. All are open on Saturday with the Mirror Lab, National Optical Astronomy Observatory and Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium open both days.
Arizona State Museum
1013 E. University Blvd.
Meet curators, visit laboratories and tour collections areas at the Arizona State Museum.
Department of Computer Science
Gould-Simpson Building, Room 927A
Explore computer science with research presentations, games and coding workshops.
National Optical Astronomy Observatory
950 N. Cherry Ave.
Walk into a life-sized camera at the National Optical Astronomy Observatory.
SOCk — Student Optics Chapter
Meinel Optical Sciences
Discover the wonders of light-based devices on the Museum of Optics tour.
UA Insect Collection
Forbes Building, Room 403
Tour the largest insect collection in Arizona. Tickets: Science City Visitor Center.
UA Herbaria
Herring Hall, Room 100
Plants and fungi. Tour a research museum and try activities for all ages.
UA Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium
1601 E. University Blvd.
Dive into the new Sharks exhibit and explore the wonders of science through FullDome Planetarium shows ($5), free hands-on exhibits.
UA Laboratory of Tree-Ring Research
Bryant Bannister Tree Ring Building
Discover tree-ring science, hear a lecture from Craig Childs, author of “Atlas of the Lost World” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
UA Museum of Natural History
Biological Sciences East
Tour Arizona’s most-comprehensive zoological museum for free. Tickets: Science City Visitor Center.
UA Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab
527 N. National Championship Drive
Come see the innovation at the UA Richard F. Caris Mirror Lab. Tickets: Science City Visitor Center.