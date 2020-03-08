TFOB 2020: UA’s Science City is a celebration of STEM learning and literacy

The University of Arizona’s BIO5 Institute and the College of Science are proud to co-host Science City, the largest STEM-themed event in Arizona.
Science City is a community-based celebration of science designed to spark curiosity and encourage literacy. Experience the connection between daily life and advances in science, and learn about groundbreaking research being done at the UA.
Ignite your senses with hands-on activities, exciting demonstrations and informative talks for all ages in thematic neighborhoods and stages spanning the exciting worlds of science, technology, engineering, math and health. Explore our science-rich campus by participating in open houses and tours.