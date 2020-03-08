TFOB: What festivalgoers need to know

Online tickets for selected venues
Festivalgoers may reserve free tickets to our six most-popular venues starting at noon on Monday, March 9. Online ticketing will be available through noon Friday, March 13, while tickets last, for:
- Student Union North Ballroom (seats 600).
- Student Union Gallagher Theater (seats 340).
- Koffler, Room 204 (seats 304).
- Integrated Learning Center, Room 120 (seats 300).
- Modern Languages, Room 350 (seats 318).
- Selected sessions in the Social Sciences Auditorium (seats 500).
For individuals who are unable to secure tickets in advance, a percentage of the seats in each of these venues will be held for walk-ins . All other venues will seat on a first-come, first-seated basis.
To reserve your free tickets, go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org (beginning at noon on Monday, March 9).
Book sales
The University of Arizona BookStores is the official bookseller of the festival. Buy books at any of its tents throughout the festival.
Friends of the Festival receive a 10% discount on general book purchases in their main store — not just during the festival but year-round.
Many exhibitors may also be booksellers and may host author signings.
Please limit yourself to three books per author signing. Schedule changes will be posted at tucsonfestivalofbooks.org
Why attend both days?
Everything is a unique program. If you can’t attend Saturday, you will have great options on Sunday. Attending both days is even better because our sessions are new during each time slot. It’s nearly impossible to attend presentations, panels and workshops and have time to check out what’s happening at all the booths and tents in just one day.
Lost and found
Items will be collected at information booths. After the festival, unclaimed items will be turned over to the UA Student Union Information Desk, 621-7755.
First aid
Medical tents are on the UA Mall near the Children’s Area in front of the Psychology Building, in front of the Chemistry Building and near the East Food Court.
Accessibility
If you need information about accessibility or assistive listening devices, go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and click on Disability Access Information.